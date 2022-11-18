Better Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Better Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Better Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BTTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

