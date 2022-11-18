Biconomy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.51 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Biconomy has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $66.32 million and $4.51 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,461,738 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

