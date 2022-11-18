BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

