BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $13.83.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
