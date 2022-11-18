BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.65 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $13.48 billion and $53.65 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $16,881.74 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010629 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042901 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00235485 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,591.28269892 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,956,910.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

