Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $104.41 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $207.29 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $104.41 or 0.00620061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00233280 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059739 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,231,900 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.