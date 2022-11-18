Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.62 or 0.00087551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $256.04 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00234362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

