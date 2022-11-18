Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.46 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $256.04 million and $9.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.62 or 0.00087551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00234362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

