Bitcoin Latinum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60,528.21 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 86.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $60,528.21 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00568519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.77 or 0.29613207 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.