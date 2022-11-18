BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $2,431.57 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010680 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00235005 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.13680911 USD and is down -21.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,024.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.