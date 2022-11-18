Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 3,935 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $66,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,563.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ONEM opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading
