Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 3,935 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $66,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,563.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ONEM opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,277,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,156,000 after buying an additional 123,246 shares during the period. Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $86,447,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 98,102 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.