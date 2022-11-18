BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,981,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,685. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

