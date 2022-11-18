BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $83.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

