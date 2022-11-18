BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Holdings Raised by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up approximately 3.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.7% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 549,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 192,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 116.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,583 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 6,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,796. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

