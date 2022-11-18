BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $3,054,969.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLK opened at $721.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $940.53. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

