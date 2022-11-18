BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $3,054,969.50 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLK opened at $721.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $940.53. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

