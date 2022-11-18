BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 806,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $721.31. 778,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,956. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.90. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $940.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.