BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 135,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

