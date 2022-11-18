BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $545.05

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 545.05 ($6.40) and traded as high as GBX 625 ($7.34). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 606 ($7.12), with a volume of 193,523 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 546.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 573.03. The company has a market capitalization of £621.12 million and a P/E ratio of 254.85.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.