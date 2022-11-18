Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s 3rd Largest Position

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 3.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

