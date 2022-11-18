BMO Capital Markets Boosts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $31.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.
Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
