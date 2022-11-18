BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 0.2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 1,986,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,365,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

