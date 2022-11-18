BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

