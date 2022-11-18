BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

