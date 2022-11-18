Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$61.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $38.65 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

