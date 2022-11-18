Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.98. 97,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.40 and its 200-day moving average is $366.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

