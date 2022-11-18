Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $910,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.84. 67,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.90. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.16.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

