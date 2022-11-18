Bokf Na Has $19.21 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Profile

AZN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.64. 275,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,921. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

