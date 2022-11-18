Bokf Na Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 835,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,422,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

