Bokf Na Purchases 5,932 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bokf Na lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.20% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $41,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $12,992,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,954 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.