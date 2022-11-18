Bokf Na Sells 5,032 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 199,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $210.93. 51,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,178. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

