Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Boston Omaha Trading Up 1.1 %
BOC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.
