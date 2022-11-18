Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Cut to $0.70

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.00 to $0.70 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOXD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
BOXD stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Boxed has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.41.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
