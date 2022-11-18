Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Cut to $0.70

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.00 to $0.70 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOXD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Boxed alerts:

Boxed Price Performance

BOXD stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Boxed has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed

About Boxed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boxed by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,838,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,805,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 544,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 5,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 430,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.