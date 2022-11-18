Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 243 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dover were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DOV opened at $138.98 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

