Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Corteva were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.