Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $524,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after buying an additional 1,380,676 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after buying an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

