Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $600,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.