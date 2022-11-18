Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $746,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

