Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $746,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.