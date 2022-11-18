Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $714,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after buying an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Trading Up 0.8 %

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.40.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $249.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $257.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

