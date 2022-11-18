Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 2,761 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

BIP stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

