Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

