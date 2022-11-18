Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Brady has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Brady has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brady by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Brady by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.