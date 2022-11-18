Brady Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Brady stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

