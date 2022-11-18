Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BRC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after buying an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 212.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 117,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

