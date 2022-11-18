Braintrust Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73.59 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $73.59 million and $739,080.64 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005529 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

