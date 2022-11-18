Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,821. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.