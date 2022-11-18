Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,821. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

