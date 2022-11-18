BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

About BRF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,262,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.