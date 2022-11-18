BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.
BRF Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
