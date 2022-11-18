Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $72.35 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

