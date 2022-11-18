BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.38

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 8776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

BrightView Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $679.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BrightView by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after buying an additional 176,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BrightView by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after buying an additional 131,494 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightView by 18.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BrightView by 76.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

