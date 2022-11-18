British Land (LON:BLND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.01

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 404.40 ($4.75), with a volume of 6998955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.50 ($4.69).
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.35) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 586.25 ($6.89).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 369.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 387.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
