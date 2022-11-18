Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 2.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.86% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.04. 17,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $26.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.11%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.