Brokerages Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) PT at $5.50

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.